ISLAMABAD - Indian Army resorted to firing and shelling in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control and targeted civilian population. As a result, an elderly woman received bullet wounds, Pakistan Army said on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing. “#IndianArmy troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Rakhchikri Sector along #LOC targeting civil population. An elderly woman, resident of Kirni village got injured. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing. (At least) 1,643 CFVs committed by India in 2020 so far,” Director General ISPR Major general Babar Iftikhar tweeted late Sunday.