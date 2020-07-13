Share:

The show airs on PTV in Urdu as the PM has ensured that the show is open to everybody.

In a gathering, the Prime minister Khan met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad at UNGA. It is the vision of our leader that the Muslim world has its own social legacy and qualities, yet we are investigating western ones.

The drama not only showers light on the historical background of the Ottoman Empire but also shows and guides us to the right path in Islam. “The triumph isn’t our own. It has a place with Allah.”

AYESHA ZAMAN,

Rawalpindi.