Federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) under Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to mull over 5-point agenda.

Five points agenda of the meeting has been issued. Several ministers will participate in the meeting through video link.

The cabinet will review national security and economic and political situation of the country. The measures for preventing corona virus from spreading on Eid ul Azha will also come under discussion and pace of implementation of cabinet decisions will also be reviewed.

The cabinet will accord approval to the appointment of director general National Institute of Electronic Islamabad and Director General (DG) Pakistan Accredition Council. Report about vacant posts of CEOs and MDs in all divisions will be presented in the cabinet meeting

The cabinet will also endorse Economic Coordination Committee decisions.