ISLAMABAD - The govt has set the target of producing 753,051 tonnes LPG through indigenous means and import 317,263 tonnes during the current fiscal year to meet the country’s ever-increasing energy needs. In the year 2019-20, the commodity’s production stood at 784,200 tonnes against the target of 820,000 tonnes and the import remained 272,018 tonnes against the target of 300,000 tonnes, posting 95.63 per cent and 90.67 per cent achievement respectively, according to an official document. The current size of LPG market is around 1,061,447MT per annum, while the commodity supply during the nine-month period stood at 739,785 MT. Around 76 per cent of the LPG consumed is met through local production, whereas the rest is imported. Refineries, gas producing fields in Pakistan and imports are three main sources of LPG supply in the country.” The LPG sector has attracted approximately Rs3.72 billion investment in supply and distribution infrastructure during first nine months of the current fiscal year, which showed investors’ confidence in business friendly policies introduced by the govt.

During the July-March period, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued around 63 licences of different nature for promotion of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry in the country, including one operational licence of LPG storage terminal, three for setting up LPG air-mix plants, 35 for construction of LPG storage & filling plants and 18 for operation of LPG storage & filling plants. Besides, it granted three licences for construction of LPG auto refuelling stations and three operational permits for LPG auto refuelling stations. Currently, as many as 11 LPG producers and 200 LPG marketing companies are operating in the country, with more than 7,000 authorized LPG distributors. OGRA has simplified the procedure for grant of LPG licence, which is granted on fast- track basis once the requirements are fulfilled. Till March 2020, as many as 52 LPG equipment manufacturing companies were registered with the authority.