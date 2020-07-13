Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal government is planning to upgrade the NTDC transmission line for supplying additional 300 MW electricity to K-electric.

The power division will move a summary to the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) to upgrade the NTDC transmission lines for provision of 300 MW additional electricity to K-Electric,” said a spokesman of the power division here. The spokesman said that it will take 8 to 10 months to complete the up-gradation process. Besides, in long term plan it is being planned to operationalise 500 KV grid station at Dhabiji in March 2022 and 500 KV grid stations of K2/K3 by summer 2023, the spokesman said.

The spokesman also refuted K-Electric’s claims of non-supply of enough fuel by the federal government to meet the energy demands of Karachi. Referring to the meeting of the KE representatives with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Planning Minister Asad Umar on Saturday, the spokesman said that the officials of the KE accepted this in front of the federal government team that they are receiving 100 MMCFD additional gas and instead of instead of 190 MMCFD from the federal government are receiving 290 MMCFD gas.

“Linking the issue of fuel supply with prolonged power outages is denying the actual situation,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that the power supply company had accepted that it generated 89 per cent of power through fuel supply.

The spokesman further said that K-Electric faces 100 to 200 megawatt shortage of electricity in peak hours,” adding that the company uses unannounced load shedding due to shortage in power generation.

The spokesman reiterated that the federal government previous offer of providing 1000 MW to KE, and said the company will have to build a 500KV grid to receive the required amount of electricity.

The spokesman further said that the K-Electric officials had also acknowledged that the federal government is providing 800 MW of electricity instead of the committed 650 MW. It was also verified by the KE officials that the company system cannot carry above 750 MW load. It is manifestation of the fact that the K-Electric had failed to make the required investment in its power distribution system, the spokesman claimed. “Setting aside fuel supply the KE system was even not able to lift the electricity,” the spokesman added.

It is worth to mention here that the K-Electric CEO, Moonis Alvi had several times hold the federal government responsible for the prolonged power outages in Karachi and said that the company’s plants ran out of oil due to which it had to resort to load shedding.