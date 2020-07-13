Share:

KARACHI - PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is facing a NAB probe over alleged encroachment and sale of 257 acres of state land, vowed on Sunday to face the corruption watchdog whenever he was summoned for questioning.

“There is no truth in these allegations,” he told a press conference, adding he just got four acres on lease where he set up a poultry farm after obtaining a loan. Unlike opposition leaders who, according to him, made lame excuses whenever they were called by NAB, he said he would appear before it.

Accusing the Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh of initiating a witch-hunt against him after he held a rally against Omni Group, owned by former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed, Haleem Adil Sheikh said it cooked up a plethora of lies to implicate him.

He also denied money laundering allegations levelled against him and sought constitution of a judicial commission to probe encroachments on state land in Karachi’s Malir district.

It was reported on July 11 that NAB had summoned all relevant details of the land in question from the Malir Deputy Commissioner.

No place for corrupt elements in party: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said on Sunday that the media campaign targeted against Haleem Adil Sheikh was aimed at to hush up the mega corruption of the PPP leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House here, the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that some persons sent a complain to the NAB and the NAB issued a letter to concerned officers to get information. He said the media was sensitisation the issue with glaring headlines like Haleem Adil on the radar of the NAB, noose tightened, etc.

He said the people belonging to the PPP were sending complaints against Haleem Adil Sheikh to suppress his voice. He said Zardari was the symbol of corruption in Pakistan, but the media had forgotten JIT on Zardari. He further said Murad Ali Shah had illegally given Rs100crore to Thatta sugar mills, and it was also forgotten. He told, in the light of audit reports, cases of billions of rupees corruption could have been filed against the PPP leaders but this matter was also forgotten. However, if one complaint was filed against Haleem Adil, the media created a lot of hype, he added.

However, PTI Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that when he started to expose the corruption of Sindh government, these people became his enemy.

He said SSP Dr Rizwan had leveled allegations to PPP leaders and the media should have probed into the matter but media forgot these things. He went on saying that Sindh government had gone to the anti-corruption department against him but no case was made. Sindh government had got information available about all lands in Sindh and it had yet failed to prove any case against him he added.

PTI leader expressed that the PTI had the members who were free from corruption. He told that PTI was not the party whose members would say ‘why I am expelled?’ He said there was no place for the corrupt elements in the PTI. He further said action was taken against a KPK Minister when an audio recording was discovered. In Sindh there were people who were from Mr 10 percent to Mr 90 percent, the media should give focus on corruption in Sindh, he added.

Haleem said he was going to the NAB against the government of Sindh for its corruption along with solid proofs and they would have to see what action the NAB took against the Sindh Government. He hoped that the media would give the same coverage to other complaints also.

However, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the media should probe into who gave lands worth billions of rupees to Malik Riaz for peanuts and NAB should taken action against those who allotted these lands. He asked to make a JIT against Malik Riaz and his corruption. He said the rulers of Sindh had ruined Karachi. They did not run public transport buses and also did not ensure proper municipal services in the megacity. They only looted money from Karachi.

Haleem Adil further said, “we are not the people who fall ill when summoned by the NAB and become well when Maulana meets them.” He said Asad Umar and Chief Minister Punjab went to the NAB when they were summoned, but Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had refused to go to the NAB. He said he had not received any notice from the NAB. He said, in application against him there was no mention of China-cutting, but the media was talking about China-cutting. He told, he bought a land of four acres on lease in 1991 and applied to extend the lease for 99 years. He said 13 such cases were pending in Sindh high court.

He expressed that in Tehsil of Malir hundreds of people had made farm houses and hotels on such lands. He said a cement factory over a thousand acres of land was established also on such a land. He said no one was taking action against these people when two years back they had staged a rally in favor of the demands of sugarcane growers and the PPP and its henchmen started filing complaints against him. He said there were cases and JIT was made against Nisar Morai of the PPP. He further said the fisheries was in shambles today and chairman of fisheries also belonged to same mafia. He told that within three years a corruption of Rs1.8billion was made in the fisheries department. He said the mines department leased out hills for just Rs0.2million.