LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus, officers all over the districts should perform their duties with more commitment, spirit, and diligence and also ensure implementation of instructions and precautionary measures issued by the Punjab government.

He further said that field officers should personally supervise the observance of precautions in field areas and special focus should be kept on implementation of SOPs so that precious lives of citizens may be saved by reducing the spread of pandemic.

He further said that there should be no interruption in transport carrying medicine and edible commodities whereas with the coordination of government departments, actions should be continued in markets and other public places.

Moreover those violating SOPs should following the precautionary measures as these were beneficial for them and those around them. These views were expressed by IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir while directing to officers at central police office.

In the session, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir was told that in an operation that started since June 6,2020 across the province, around 195,924 shops had been checked and up till now 21,531 shops had been sealed and closed upon violations.

On roads, 275,568 motorcycles, 87,563 vehicles and 55,577 public transport vehicles had been checked among which 124,146 vehicles, motorcycles and transport vehicles had been imposed fines by civil administration on violation of instructions. Likewise, with respect to implementation of SOPs, 288,129 citizens had been intercepted for checking purpose and 45,805 persons had been fined by civil administration on violation of SOPs.