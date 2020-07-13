Share:

PESHAWAR - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi visited Kurram District on Sunday to review se­curity situation in the area. On his arrival he was warmly welcomed and a smartly turned contingent of Kurram Police pre­sented guard of honour.

The IGP KP held meetings with police and security forces to discuss security situation in the area. DIG Kohat region gave a detailed briefing to the IGP on se­curity situation in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sanaul­lah Abbasi said we were living in a peace­ful environment nowadays due to untir­ing efforts and valuable sacrifices of the Pak Army and other law enforcing agen­cies. He said that 90 percent process of absorption of Khasadar and Levies had been completed and by next week the process would be fully completed

He said that training of Khasadars and Levies would start from 1st August. The IG said that the process of purchasing arms and latest security equipment had also been initiated. Similarly, the pur­chase of uniform and vehicles would also be completed soon. He further said that land for construction of police stations, police posts and offices for CTD and spe­cial branch had already been acquired and construction work would start soon. The IG said that 10,000 new posts had been created for extension of CTD and special branch to NMDs and educated people would be recruited for these posts.

He said that getting confidence of the masses in the police system was the key to success in the area. He directed the police officials to win the hearts and minds of the people through Awami Po­licing to make the merger a success.

The IGP KP also announced awards for the Kurram police personnel showing good performance.