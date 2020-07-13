Share:

ISLAMABAD - APHC leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that India has intensified its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik said the authorities were arresting Hurriyat leaders under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). He said that Hurriyat leader, Farooq Tawheedi was arrested the other day and sent to police station while his son had been shifted to some unknown place, Sardar Abid Zia, Syed Umair-ul-Islam, Bilal Bhatti, Fazal Hussain Khan and Manzoor Ahmad deplored that under a planned conspiracy the Indian government had implemented new domicile law to change the Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority.

India has so far issued about 60,000 fake domiciles and is setting up soldier colonies in Jammu province to resettle non-state actors from Delhi, Punjab and Bihar, they added.