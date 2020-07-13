Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police have busted a notorious and organised Afghani gang of robbers by rounding up two of its active members, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The police have also recovered Rs1,725,000 cash (both Pakistani and foreign currency), two stolen motorcycles and the weapons from their possession.

According to him, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two wanted members of criminal’s gang having Afghan nationality and recovered looted cash amounting to Rs1,725,000 and two motorbikes used in crime incidents.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature, he said.

SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer including DSP CIA Hakim Khan, Sub-Inspector Ishfaq Memon, ASI Sader Ahmed and other officials successfully arrested two members of wanted criminal Afghani gang.

They have been identified as Raees Khan and Umer while police team also recovered snatched cash and motorbikes used in crime incidents. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting houses in area of Bhara Kahu police station and its surrounding areas along with their other accomplices.

They have also remained jail birds for their involvement in different cases of dacoity and burglaries.

Further investigation is underway from them and police team is hopeful of more recovery from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.