PESHAWAR - Central Deputy Secretary General Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Mohammad Amjad Khan, criticizing the statement of Khwaja Asif, has asked the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of the misleading statement issued by his party member.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said it did not suit a Muslim to declare that all religions were same and Islam had no superiority over other religions. He urged the PML-N leadership to send a show cause notice to Khwaja Asif who misguided the entire Parliament.

Meanwhile, Maulana Amjad also paid glowing tributes to Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz who reserved his entire life for teaching of Quran and Sunnah. He said it was his struggle that today he left hundreds of students praying behind him to rest his soul in eternal life.

He also expressed sympathies with the family of the Shah Abdul Aziz and offered Fateha for his departed soul. Maulana Hidayatullah Shah, Qari Jalal-ud-Din, Mufti Shamsul Haq, Mufti Waqar Ahmad, Syed Farooq Shah, Qari Abdul Samad and Hafiz Inam-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.