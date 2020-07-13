Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of July 13.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said, “Undoubtedly, in our odyssey of political struggle, 13 July 1931 can be described as a cornerstone of an edifice and milestone for Jammu and Kashmir’s odyssey for freedom and political emancipation”, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported

The 22 young men of Kashmir, he said, sacrificed their blooming youth and achieved martyrdom for a great and sacred cause bringing the destination nearer.

He said, in August, 1947, the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir was on the nation’s threshold when unfortunately, the foreign Indian troops with the help of the British Governor General, Lord Mount Baton draw their final plan to grab Jammu and Kashmir. In August 1947, Pakistan and India became free and independent nations, but the Jammu and Kashmir was illegally occupied and forced to be a colony of India for yet next dark times, he added.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani reminded that the newly independent countries– India and Pakistan separately and jointly promised the right to self-determination with the people of the territory.

He said the UN Security Council spent much of its time during 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s in adopting demilitarization and plebiscite resolutions to resolve the dispute in accordance with the urges and aspirations of the Kashmiri people but, the resolutions were never implemented and India gained time to perpetuate its bloody rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “The Hindutva BJP regime in its expansionist design took yet another draconian step to dismember, bifurcate and make it union territories in violation of the international law.” He further said that the Modi regime had imposed a new grant of domicile law in J&K to change the territory from a Muslim majority to a Hindu majority but the world body simply proved to be an onlooker in this dangerous and unstable situation.

He appealed to the world to extend its cooperation to the Kashmiris in their peaceful struggle for freedom, human rights and national survival as the threat to their nationhood and demographic character was not only real but naked.

He urged Pakistan to launch a worldwide campaign for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the help of the OIC and friendly countries because the time was running out and Kashmir was day by day losing its character and grip due to the India-Israel nexus and the Reorganization Act in vogue in the bifurcated territory. If nothing was done today, Kasmiriris alone being daily slaughtered would not be powerful enough to prevent Kashmir meeting fate of Palestine. If Security Council cannot be convened to deliver a firm rebuttal to India on its false propaganda and frustrate its Kashmir plan, then other routes should be opened or a world Kashmir Conference of States from amongst Asian, African, European, American nations and Australia be organized and convened for the Jammu and Kashmir question, he maintained.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani strongly condemned latest arrests of the Hurriyet leaders– Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Farooq Tawheedi and Manzoor Ghazi and apprehended many more brutal political, media and internet actions by the Delhi regime against the besieged population of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that besides the world forums on human rights, the World Council of Jurists and eminent Muslims of the OIC and European and American States be apprised of Kashmiris’ appalling situation and sought help from them in this regard without loss of time.