Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and worldwide will observe Kashmir Martyrs Day today (July 13) to remember the martyrs sacrifices on July 13, 1931.

The Kashmir Martyrs’ Day has been commemorated annually to mark the incident of July 13, 1931, when 22 Kashmiris were martyred in their attempt to complete the call for prayer outside the Srinagar Central jail, by soldiers of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

The people rose against Dogra rule and protested against the prosecution of sympathizer of Kashmir struggle, Abdul Qadeer Khan Ghazi.

It was the beginning of Kashmir freedom struggle which has different phases including political struggle as well as civilian protests Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control as well as rest of the world observe the Kashmir Martyrs Day with a pledge to continue their struggle for achievement of their birthright right to self-determination and freedom of Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the Kashmiri people to mark this day by a complete strike in the territory.

The APHC spokesperson said the aim of the strike call was to stress the urgent need for a peaceful and just solution to the Kashmir dispute and to end the cycle of oppression against the Hurriyat leaders and the Kashmiri people.

The occupied Kashmir has been brutalised for years, but since the lockdown in August 5, 2019 Indian security forces have become even more inhumane and brutal for the 8 million caged Kashmiris.

Amid the increased militarisation 900,000 Indian occupation forces, dehumanization of Kashmiris after annexation of held Kashmir, the frustration, anger and resentment masses in held Kashmir was rising.

The transgressions by India in held Kashmir constitute violation of the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan and the fourth Geneva Convention.