ISLAMABAD - Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar has said that the Kashmir Martyrs Day is the reminiscent of utmost price paid for the freedom by brave Kashmiris.

In a tweet on Sunday on the eve of Kashmir Martyrs Day (July 13, 1931), the ISPR Director General said that every single drop of blood shed of the Kashmiri people for their legitimate freedom struggle would not be forgotten.

The decades-old Indian atrocities have failed to suppress the insurmountable spirit and the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris is destined to succeed, the ISPR quoted Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar as having mentioned in his tweet.

The Kashmir Martyrs Day is commemorated every year to mark the incident of 13 July 1931, when 22 Kashmiris were shot dead in their attempts to complete the call for prayer outside the Srinagar jail, by soldiers of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

The people rose against Dogra rule and protested against the prosecution of sympathizer of Kashmir struggle, Abdul Qadeer Khan Ghazi. It was the beginning of Kashmir freedom struggle which has different phases including political struggle as well as civilian protests Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control as well as rest of the world observe the Kashmir Martyrs Day with a pledge to continue their struggle for achievement of their birthright to self-determination and freedom of Kashmir from the Indian yoke.