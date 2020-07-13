Share:

KARACHI - The city administration in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court, is making all out efforts to revive the 44 kilometer-long Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in coordination with Pakistan Railways and all other stakeholders.

In this regard a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani at his office which reviewed the progress of the project and made various decisions to remove hurdles, said a news release on Sunday. The meeting also decided to complete the work of laying down 14 kilometer track from Karachi City to Orangi within two months so that trial run for the train could be undertaken before the launch of the KCR project. Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak briefed the commissioner about progress explaining steps being taken for revival of the project.

The issue of infrastructure of sewerage from Urdu Bazar to Depo Station was also discussed. The meeting decided that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) would carry out work for improvement of sewerage infrastructure on priority basis, which is one of the hurdles in the way of completion of the project.

Managing Director of KWSB, Asadullah Khan, assured the meeting that the water board would comply with decisions of the meeting. Representative of Sindh Planning and Development Department briefed the meeting about the work of fencing to be undertaken along the route of both sides, explaining that the planning and tendering process of the work has been completed.

and hopefully the fencing work would be started next week.

The meeting was attended, among others, by DIGP Security Maqsood Ahmed, Cheif Engineer Pakistan Railways Ameer Mohammad Daudpota, addtional deputy commissioners of different districts, officials of Sindh Building Control Authority and Transport Department.