PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the officials concerned for necessary steps to complete recruitment process against the newly approved vacancies of Regional Forensic Laboratory Swat on urgent basis and to ensure provision of required funds to the laboratory so that it could be fully functionalized to achieve its goals. Presiding over a high level meeting, he also directed the concerned quarters to complete all requirements and formalities including hiring of technical experts to functionalize the Digital Forensic Audio Visual Section and Explosive Section of Forensic Science Laboratory Peshawar. He also called for finalizing service rules for hiring of technical experts for both the laboratories and to present the same to the provincial cabinet for approval in its upcoming meeting.
The meeting was given a detailed briefing about various matters to strengthen the Forensic Science Laboratory Peshawar and to fully functionalize the newly established Regional Forensic Laboratory Swat.
The meeting was also informed about the mandate, framework, operational and financial budget, existing disciplines, achievement, future plan of action and issues faced by the laboratories. Besides Inspector General Police Dr. Sanaulla Abbasi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning and Development Humayun Khan and CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ali, the meeting was also attended by the concerned quarters of Home and Finance Departments.
The meeting was informed that established in 1976, the Forensic Science laboratory Peshawar had been providing services to KP Police, National Accountability Bureau, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Pakistan Customs and other entities in the civil and criminal cases, and during the year 2019 only, it has examined 68,136 cases. The meeting was further informed that FSL Peshawar was renovated in three different phases and recently new laboratories/sections of the FSL have been constructed including Explosive Section and Digital Audio Visual Section. “Various training courses are being conducted to enhance the capacity of FSL, Peshawar, SOPs for all sections have been finalized and preparation of quality manual, modern training manual and safety manual are in progress,” the meeting was further told. It was informed that process of hiring of technical experts was underway to fully functionalize the newly established Explosive and Audio Visual Sections. Meanwhile, the meeting was also briefed about the progress made so far to functionalize the newly established Regional Forensic Laboratory Swat, which was set up in collaboration with UNDP to cater for the needs of forensic tests of the entire Malakand region. It was informed that purchase of all necessary equipment for the laboratory had been completed and process of hiring permanent staff for the laboratory was underway.