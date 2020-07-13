Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan has di­rected the officials concerned for necessary steps to complete re­cruitment process against the newly approved vacancies of Re­gional Forensic Laboratory Swat on urgent basis and to ensure pro­vision of required funds to the lab­oratory so that it could be fully functionalized to achieve its goals. Presiding over a high level meet­ing, he also directed the concerned quarters to complete all require­ments and formalities including hiring of technical experts to func­tionalize the Digital Forensic Au­dio Visual Section and Explosive Section of Forensic Science Labo­ratory Peshawar. He also called for finalizing service rules for hiring of technical experts for both the laboratories and to present the same to the provincial cabinet for approval in its upcoming meeting.

The meeting was given a de­tailed briefing about various mat­ters to strengthen the Forensic Science Laboratory Peshawar and to fully functionalize the newly es­tablished Regional Forensic Labo­ratory Swat.

The meeting was also informed about the mandate, framework, operational and financial budget, existing disciplines, achievement, future plan of action and issues faced by the laboratories. Besides Inspector General Police Dr. San­aulla Abbasi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning and Development Huma­yun Khan and CCPO Peshawar Mu­hammad Ali, the meeting was also attended by the concerned quar­ters of Home and Finance Depart­ments.

The meeting was informed that established in 1976, the Foren­sic Science laboratory Peshawar had been providing services to KP Police, National Accountabil­ity Bureau, Anti-Corruption Es­tablishment, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Pakistan Cus­toms and other entities in the civil and criminal cases, and dur­ing the year 2019 only, it has ex­amined 68,136 cases. The meet­ing was further informed that FSL Peshawar was renovated in three different phases and re­cently new laboratories/sections of the FSL have been construct­ed including Explosive Section and Digital Audio Visual Section. “Various training courses are be­ing conducted to enhance the ca­pacity of FSL, Peshawar, SOPs for all sections have been final­ized and preparation of quality manual, modern training manu­al and safety manual are in pro­gress,” the meeting was further told. It was informed that pro­cess of hiring of technical experts was underway to fully functional­ize the newly established Explo­sive and Audio Visual Sections. Meanwhile, the meeting was also briefed about the progress made so far to functionalize the new­ly established Regional Forensic Laboratory Swat, which was set up in collaboration with UNDP to cater for the needs of foren­sic tests of the entire Malakand region. It was informed that pur­chase of all necessary equipment for the laboratory had been com­pleted and process of hiring per­manent staff for the laboratory was underway.