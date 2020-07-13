Share:

ISLAMABAD - The One Direction-er took to social media on Saturday (July 11) to announce that his relationship with Syco has ended. The 28-year-old singer signed a solo recording contract with the label in 2017. “Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways,” Tomlinson tweeted. I’m really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can’t wait to finally see you all on tour!!”

One Direction’s five studio albums were released through Syco/Columbia Records. In early 2019, Tomlinson joined Arista Records within the Sony Music family, where he signed to Epic under Cowell’s Syco in 2017. As part of the deal, the singer’s solo music was distributed through Syco/Arista in the United States. Tomlinson has released four solo singles since One Direction announced its hiatus in 2015. His latest album, Walls, was released earlier this year and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving the relaunched Arista Records its first top 10 on the chart in years.