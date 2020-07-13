Share:

RAWALPINDI - Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals in the city and to protect the citizens from COVID-19 on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals has been restricted.

The decision to ban sale/purchase of sacrificial animals had been imposed to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city. The squad will not allow the cattle to walk in city freely, informed spokesman of MCR here.