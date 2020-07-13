Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday announced that the provincial government has made all preparations to launch mobile land record centers across the province.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said that the government will launch 20 mobile “Arazi” centers for the far-flung areas of the province in the first phase.

He said these mobile land record centers will facilitate citizens to avail of various services at their doorsteps. The Chief Minister said these services include the issuance of fard (the ownership document) and the mutation of property.

He said the mobile Arazi centers have been linked with other Arazi centers in Punjab.

“PTI government is giving back the rights to people by bringing unique reforms in the system of governance,” he added.

The chief minister further said that past governments used to promote patwari culture for their personal gains but this initiative of e-governance by the provincial government will completely eradicate the culture.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has been set up under the administrative control of the Board of Revenue, Government of the Punjab.