LAHORE - A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, near Dina Nath of Phoolnagar Sadar on Sunday. According to police, Sharif was riding a motorcycle near Lahore Feeds Mills Dina Nath when a speeding truck hit his two-wheeler and fled from the scene. As a result Sharif died on the spot. In another incident, a 60-year-old man, who appeared to be an addict was found dead near Kot Radha Kishan. The identification of the deceased is yet to be established. Sadr police have sent the body to the mortuary for autopsy and investigations would be carried out after receiving the post mortem report.