LAHORE - National Highways and Motorways Police, Central Zone , reunited a runaway boy with his family.

According to the police sources, Motorway Police officers during routine patrolling on Khanewal Multan Motorway saw a 12 year boy wandering about. On being inquired, the boy informed that his name was Muhammad Rizwan and he ran away from home after being scolded by his father.

On getting this information, the Motorway Police took the boy in safe custody and approached his family after hectic efforts, who received the boy from the NHMP office.

The family of boy highly appreciated the Motorway Police for rendering services towards humanity. The DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik appreciated Police officers for vigilant duties .