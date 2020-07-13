Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly will take up call attention notices, legislative business, and motions during today’s (Monday) proceedings. According to agenda issued by the National Assembly, the house will take up two calling attention notices regarding closing of OPD in federal government hospitals and non-provision of electricity to Shakto and other villages of South Waziristan. The National Assembly will also take up legislative business, periodical reports of the standing committees and motions.