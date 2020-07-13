Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani and Minister for Forests and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday have claimed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) won’t take action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over corruption charges.

Addressing a press conference, Nasir Shah said that PTI leader Haleem Adil had confessed to irregularities, therefore, inquiry should be launched against holding construction work for commercial purpose on agricultural lands.

The reaction came after PTI leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil announced to move NAB against Sindh government.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that PTI had always tried to expose mismanagement of the provincial government. Those involved in corruption have no place in PTI, they stated.

Haleem Adil revealed that 52 percent bribe is being taken for doing any work in the province. No truth in the matter pertaining to 256 acres land as record is available, he added.