MIRPURKHAS - Leaders of Sindh nationalist parties have called upon the government to ensure repatriation of Afghan refugees from Sindh as term of the agreement under which they had been given refuge in the province had expired on June 30, 2020.

Speaking at the hunger strike camp of Sindh United Party here on Sunday, Secretary General Sindh United Party Roshan Burro, Vice President Jagdesh Aahoja, Deputy Secretary Ameer Ali Thebo and divisional president Manzoor Memon, JSQM leaders Syed Zain Shah and Dr Niaz Kalani alleged that Afghan refugees and other foreigners had managed to obtain fake National Identity Cards (NICs) and other documents, including domiciles, and were doing businesses, buying properties and selling illegal arms and narcotics in the province.

They said the situation had come to such a pass that they were casting votes in elections on the basis of their fake documents.

They urged the Sindh government to take immediate notice of the situation and force them to leave the province so that Sindhis could be prevented from becoming a minority in their own province. They held Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government responsible for Afghan refugees’ overstay in the province, since it had all the authority to evict them but they could be still seen roaming here and there.

They said that efforts to change the Sindhis into minority in their own province would be foiled, adding they would continue their struggle till their demands were met. They said it was strange that the Sindh government was looking towards the federal government to evict the Afghan refugees despite the fact that it had the authority to show them the door.

Two killed, two injured as pick

up collides with truck

Two people were killed while two others were injured as a result of head on collision between pickup and a truck at village Nau Kot of Ghotki district on national highway on Sunday.

According to reports, some traders were travelling from Yaroo Lund area near Mirpur Mathelo of Ghotki district to the cattle market in Daharki in a pickup. When they reached village Nau Kot, their pickup collided with a truck coming from the front.

As a result Ghulam Bozdar, resident of Sohanjro and Shah Ali Lund, resident of Yaroo Lund, were killed on the spot while Sabir Bozdar and Muhammad Afzal Larik were injured.

Police shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Mirpur Mathelo.

Later bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after the postmortem and completion of all legal formalities.

Police have impounded both the vehicles while no case of the incident could be registered till the filing of this report.