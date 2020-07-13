Share:

A special meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, was held in Lahore on Monday.

The meeting discussed arrangements of cattle markets in the country and holding of congregational prayer on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha with SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, the NCOC chairman said that cattle markets will be held out of city limits from six in the morning to seven in the evening by ensuring compliance of SOPs to contain the spread of the coronavirus.