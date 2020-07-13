Share:

KARACHI - K-Electric, showing disrespect to statement given by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail claiming unannounced power outages will come to an end from Sunday, continued unscheduled power management in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

Different areas of the city faced power outages which included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, Korangi, Lyari, Shereen Jinnah Colony, Sadar and Burns Road. Loadshedding is still continuing in Mahmoodabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mauripur Village, PECHS and other areas of city.

A political party’s protest against the K-Electric is also continuing in the city while on the other hand the government had ensured that loadshedding will be stopped from Sunday. However, the K-Electric didn’t take the government assurance seriously and conducted loadshedding in the city.

People are feeling misery due to power outages of the K-Electric and citizens are also facing water shortage due to loadshedding.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said Sunday that federal government’s attempt to save K-Electric had failed.

In a statement, the minister said that the announcement made by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar of ending unscheduled power outages in Karachi will make no difference. The authorities should inform about the duration of announced loadshedding in the metropolis, he stated. The reaction came after Asad Umar had announced to end unscheduled electricity loadshedding in Karachi and revealed that power supply will be gradually increased in the city every year with an 18 percent increase in coming year. He added that Nepra will issue report on unannounced loadshedding in Karachi within 3-4 days and government will implement its decision. The federal minister said that the gas supply to K-Electric was being increased to 290 million cubic feet and supply of furnace oil had also been increased as Bin Qasim Power Plant could be operated on oil.

Separately, Federal Ministry of Energy on Sunday refuted K-Electric claims of non-supply of enough fuel from the federal authorities.

A spokesman of the energy ministry said that K-Electric has itself confessed receiving supply of 290 MMCFD gas from the government.

Connecting the issue of fuel supply with power load shedding is denying the actual situation, the statement said.

The KE failed to make required investment in its electricity distribution system. “Setting aside fuel supply the KE system was even not able to lift the electricity.

K-Electric faces 100 megawatt to 200 MG shortage of electricity in peak hours. It uses unannounced load shedding due to shortage in power generation, spokesman said.

The federal government has offered supply of 1000 megawatts to the power utility but it has to install 500 KV grid to lift this electricity, he said.

Chairman NEPRA in a hearing noted that he had not seen any work being done on improving the transmission system by KE and said that the regulator could request the federal government to enhance supply from the national grid but the KE system was not able to lift the electricity.

The Nepra chief made these remarks while presiding over the hearing on loadshedding by K-Electric in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention that K-Electric held the federal government responsible for the prolonged power outages in Karachi claiming that required oil and gas supply was not provided to the power utility that resulted in low power generation against demand of Karachi.