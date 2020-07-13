Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says no occupation can subjugate spirit of brave Kashmir.

In a tweet, on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day, he also paid tribute to courage of 22 sons of Jammu and Kashmir who rendered their lives on this day in 1931 in the face of brutal Dogra forces.

The Minister said brave Kashmiris have regalvanized decades old struggle for self-determination, an inalienable right for which Kashmiris will continue to die for this day.