Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says no occupation can subjugate spirit of brave Kashmir.
In a tweet, on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day, he also paid tribute to courage of 22 sons of Jammu and Kashmir who rendered their lives on this day in 1931 in the face of brutal Dogra forces.
The Minister said brave Kashmiris have regalvanized decades old struggle for self-determination, an inalienable right for which Kashmiris will continue to die for this day.
I pay tribute to 22 sons of J&K whose courage in face of brutal Dogra forces regalvanized a decades old struggle for self-determination in 1931; an inalienable right Kashmiris continue to die for to this day. No occupation can subjugate spirit of brave Kashmir #KashmirMartyrsDay— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 13, 2020