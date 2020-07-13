Share:

TV star Hania Amir has spoken publicly regarding her relationship with singer Asim Azhar.

In a recent live session with another singer Aima Baig, Hania clearly refuted any such situation. She categorically denied the existence of any romantic relationship between Asim Azhar and herself.

Answering a fan's question whether she is in a romantic relationship the singer, the actress responded, "We are friends, we are not together, we are not dating, we are not a couple. But we certainly are best friends."

Names of Hania Amir and Asim Azhar became top hashtag trend on social media platform (twitter).