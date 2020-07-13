Share:

SUKKUR - One person was killed while five others, including children and women, were seriously injured after their vehicle overturned at M-5 near Jaanpur Sharif late Saturday night. Police said that a family of Peshawar was heading to Karachi when the vehicle they were travelling in turned upside down due to excessively fast speed. Resultantly, driver Zakir Ali, 57, was killed on the spot whereas five others namely Amjad Ali, Bashiran, Beenish, Mubashir and Banya were seriously injured and shifted to Ghotki hospital for treatment.