Pakistan has passed a crucial milestone by achieving an overarching Climate Action Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-13) a decade ahead of the 2030 deadline for its implementation, according to the UN’s annual sustainable development report.

Launched and adopted by all UN member countries in September 2015, the UN-led 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the roadmap to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

They aim to address global challenges, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, health, education, water, sanitation, food security, peace, and justice.

Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam termed it a landmark achievement for the country.