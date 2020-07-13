Share:

Pakistan on Monday has decided to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from July 15, 2020, after implementing COVID-19 related protocols.

According to the press release of Foreign Office, the decision was taken on the special request of the government of Afghanistan and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan’s transit trade.

With this step, Pakistan has fulfilled its commitments under Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Pakistan has restored bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade at all border crossing terminals to pre-COVID-19 status, the FO stated.

The press released further read, “Pakistan remains fully committed to further strengthening its bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas including trade, and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade under APTTA."

Pakistan last month had opened its third border crossing with Afghanistan to facilitate trade between the two countries.