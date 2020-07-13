Share:

Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Syrian Arab Republic, Air Marshal (Retd.) Saeed M khan, called on President Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Talking to Air Marshal (Retd.) Saeed M Khan, the President said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with Syria, and wanted to further expand and promote bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.

The president asked the ambassador-designate to work for promoting trade and economic relations between the two brotherly countries as well as focus on highlighting the Kashmir issue and the atrocities being committed by India in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir, in the wake of imposition of lockdown since August last year, during his stay in the host country.

The President also emphasised the need for increasing bilateral engagement at the senior level and asked the Ambassador-designate to play his role in this regard. He advised him to take steps for the welfare of Pakistani community.

The President felicitated the Ambassador-designate on his appointment as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Syria, and expressed the hope that he would make concerted efforts to further improve bilateral relations.