LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars experts assessed the performance of eight batsmen in an online session held here on Sunday. Lahore Qalandars analyst Nabeel Edgar Pace and batting coach Waqas Ahmad assessed and analysed the performance of eight batsmen, who were selected by Qalandars, one of the franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). “A great number of young cricketers sent their videos to Lahore Qalandars and after a thorough process, total 128 players were selected - 32 each in category including batting, bowling, spin bowling and wicket-keeping,” Lahore Qalandars Digital Media Head Usman Ahraf told The Nation. Usman said: “During the online session of batsmen, their batting techniques were analysed and then the experts guided them how they can improve their techniques and styles. The participating players termed the session very fruitful for them saying they would further improve under the able guidance of Lahore Qalandars coaches. “In the next phase, the virtual sessions of spin bowling and wicket-keeping will be conducted. After completing the virtual sessions of all the 32 selected players, the physical camp of these players will be organized at high performance centre, where final eight will be selected. Among those eight, two will represent Lahore Qalandars in PSL in emerging category while they will also get ample chances to represent the country in different leagues across the world under the banner of Qalandars,” he added.