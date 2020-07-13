Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Nafisa Shah yesterday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was against giving rights to the provinces. In a statement, she said that the problem the federal government is the 18th Amendment and ,whenever, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf wants to put pressure on PPP regarding the 18th Amendment it starts media trial of Asif Ali Zardari. “PTI brings Uzair Baloch to Cynthia Richie and from fictitious JIT to some other fabricated story when it feels pain due to 18th Amendment and thus start vilification campaign of Asif Ali Zardari,” she added. Sindh, she said, is not ready to compromise on 18th Amendment and will not allow anyone to gulp the share of Sindh province in National Finance Commission. “NFC is the right of provinces which the federal government will have to give no matter what. “The governments of Balochistan and KP should also come out for their right of share in NFC,” she said. Nafisa Shah said that Asif Ali Zardari gave the Parliament the respect “which it deserves whereas selected govt is trying to weaken the Parliament and provinces.”