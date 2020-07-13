Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Sunday that the federal government is taking revolutionary steps to improve good governance in the country.

Talking to Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja here, the Prime Minister said that the federal government will extend full cooperation to provincial governments in improving good governance. He appreciated the efforts of Punjab government for the initiative taken for the welfare of people and improvement in service delivery.

On the occasion, the Punjab Law Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the draft law for local government system and said the new law will materialize the dream of real change.

The Prime Minister said that the federal government was taking ‘revolutionary steps’ to improve governance in the country.

According to official sources, the Punjab law minister said that the new law will materialise the dream of real change.

In April 2019 the Punjab Assembly had passed the Punjab Local Government Bill 2019, and by May 2020 around 3,454 defunct union councils were notified of being discontinued. According to the notification issued then, the tasks of the defunct functionaries would be taken over by the next elected local governments.

After approval from the provincial assembly, elections of neighbourhood and village councils are to be held on a non-party basis, while voters would be able to elect the mayor of their district through direct voting. As per the amended act, “455 local governments will be established for the implementation of development schemes across Punjab.”

Official sources revealed that the new local government system will have district, tehsil and village councils.