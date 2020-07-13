Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that provincial government has made all preparations for launching of mobile land record centers across the province.

Usman Buzdar said that now it will be possible for the applicant to transfer the property from the comfort of his home.

The chief minister further said that past governments used to promote patwar culture for their personal gains but this initiative of e-governance by the provincial government will completely eradicate the culture

CM Buzdar also reiterated his resolve of changing corrupt and traditional system through departmental reforms.