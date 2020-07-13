Share:

Rain-thundershowers with windstorm is expected in upper Sindh, southern and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershowers