The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted to put up the remaining Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, which were called off due to the coronavirus and rains, in Pakistan rather than the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the sources, the PSL governing council, in its last meeting, had rejected the proposition of staging the remaining four matches in the Arab country.

With the budget being approved, the PCB will now take the next steps to conclude the PSL 2020 in November.

However, in the event that the COVID-19 pandemic deems it impossible to stage the remainder of the matches, then the formula will be devised for trophy and prize money sharing.

Meanwhile, the PCB on Monday will begin its ticket refund process for matches that were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors, or rescheduled due to COVID-19.