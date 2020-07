Share:

KARACHI - Hardee’s Shaheed-e-Millat branch area was sealed by authorities on Sunday in Karachi for violating the lockdown restrictions.

As per details, the fast-food restaurant was open after specified hours and did not ensure implementation of the coronavirus SOPs. The restaurant was sealed until further orders and fined Rs300,000, according to the Karachi East Assistant Commissioner. On July 1, the Sindh Government extended the lockdown for another 15 days.