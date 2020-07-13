Share:

TURIN - Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties, both awarded for handballs and the second in the last minute, as Serie A leader Juventus twice hit back to draw 2-2 with Atalanta to move closer to a ninth successive Serie A title. The Portuguese forward took his league tally to 28 goals this season as Juventus went eight points clear of second-placed Lazio with six matches to play. Atalanta are a further point back in third after being denied a tenth successive league win. Both handballs were clearly accidental but, under the current rules, referee Piero Giacomelli had no option but to award the penalties. It was rough justice on Atalanta. The team, which leads Serie A in scoring, would have climbed into second place and cut the gap between themselves and Juventus to six points if they had won. Juventus, humbled 4-2 at AC Milan on Tuesday, dropped Miralem Pjanic but were quickly forced onto the back foot by a typically audacious Atalanta side.