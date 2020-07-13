Share:

The Senate session on Monday rejected a motion to present a bill proposing a constitutional amendment to the National Finance Commission Award, which earnmarks a certain portion of resources for provinces.

The bill was proposed by Senator Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif. The bill gained 17 votes in favour while 25 against it to be tabled before the House. The ruling party, PTI and its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party voted in favour of the bill.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl voted against it.

Likewise, more political parties in the opposition such as Balochistan National party-Mengal and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party were against as well.

Barrister Saif, who presented the motion before the Upper House of the parliament, said that the expenses of the Centre were rising yet its share from the award had decreased.

He said that most of the Centre’s budget goes to provinces, adding that provinces should get funds only as per their needs. Barrister Saif emphasised that the NFC Award issue should be discussed in the House and a committee session should be summoned, comprising all the Senators.

Senator Sherry Rehman slammed the bill, saying that the Parliament is under attack from the treasury benches.“They want to change the relationship between the Centre and provinces quite tactfully,” she said.

Rehman alleged that the government and the ruling party does not realize that provinces are running the country. “Punjab and Sindh exceed the target (when it comes to) tax collection,” she said, adding that the provinces provide ‘salaries’ to the government as well.

The Senator said that all the political parties and provinces had approved the NFC Award in unison, calling the bill an "attack on the rights of the people and democracy".

PML-N Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said that it was a presidential system in the country when the country was broken into two separate states. He said General Ayub Khan and General Pervez Musharraf both regimes were under the presidential system.

Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman said the NFC award was being dragged under discussion through a planned strategy. He said generating debate on NFC Award means weakening the country. He said all those talking constitutional amendment in NFA Award are puppets and real players are behind the curtain and don’t come in the front.

Opposition leader Raja Zafarul Haq said today is the day when at least 22 Kashmiri people embarrased martyrdom outside Srinagar prison and Syed Ali Gilani has appealed the Muslim all over the world to observed black day against Indian occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, Senator Javed Abbasi tabled the Drug Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill. The Senate chairman sent the Bill to the relevant standing committee for review.