ISLAMABAD - Under the critical situation of COVID-19 outbreak, cooperation between Pakistan and China in healthcare sector plays an important role in providing timely support to the affected peo­ple to get recovered, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

“The health corridor will create a great image of China as till now China has only invested in energy sector in Pakistan and a lot can be done in medical education and medical tourism,” said Dr Muhammad Shahbaz, who had initiated the conception of Health Corridor in 2017.

Later, cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani institutes was initiated leading to the realization of the healthcare goals.

The Health Corridor establishes telemedicine, vir­tual classrooms. This healthcare project focused on sharing medical data and experience, doctors train­ing. In addition, several mechanisms were built, such as Belt & Road Health Fund, Belt & Road Medical Force (BRMF), Silk Road Higher Medical Education forum (SRHMEF) and connectivity via Medical Tour­ism (BRM). As a surgeon and PhD scholar at Shan­dong University, he hopes that the CPEC will also bring about healthcare facilities and infrastructure cooperation in Pakistan and China.

He highly praised the actions and measures that Chinese government taken to cope with pandemic. “COVID-19 pandemic has brought huge opportunity for the BRI countries specially China and Pakistan for better cooperation.

Pakistani hospitals should be digitalized. Big data centres can be established in top 20 hospitals in the first stage, tracking and keeping record of patients will be easy in this way. Telemedicine joint sessions can be held frequently, he added.

According to him, China has progressed in med­ical field specially for the technology. As a develop­ing country, Pakistan lacks resources to establish the medical corridor. The potential of cooperation with China is huge.