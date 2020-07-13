PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Public Relations and Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the provincial government in view to protect people from COVID-19 has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cattle markets before Eid-ul-Azha in view to protect people from COVID-19.
Briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat Itlla Cell, Bangash said that according to SOPs cattle markets would be set up outside the cities and instead of establishing big cattle markets, small markets would be set up to avoid rush in one place.
He said arrangements would also be made to avoid congestion around the cattle markets, while traffic police would have the responsibility to come up with a plan to avoid traffic congestion.
Kamran Bangash said that district administration would check condition of the markets and no cattle market would be set up without registration. “Elder people and children will not be allowed to enter the cattle markets, so the elders are requested to refrain from entering the markets,” he said.
He said that just like in all other places, entry without mask
Would be prohibited, similarly, entry into the cattle markets without a mask was not allowed while the temperature of every person while entering cattle market would be checked with
thermal gun.
Kamran Bangash said that hand washing and sanitizer facilities would be available in the markets. He said during Ramadan and on Eid-ul-Fitr, people were seen careless regarding SOPs, and the result was a sharp rise in the number of corona cases after Eid, but this time the government would do its best.
He urged the people to take precautionary measures during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram. In this regard, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also appealed to the nation to follow guidelines issued by the government during Eid-ul-Azha.
Bangash said that KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had also directed
To strictly implement SOPs as protection of health and life of the people was top priority of the government. In light of these orders, the administration was active in every district, he added.
“Social distance, use of masks and washing hands from time to time are necessary to prevent corona,” Kamran Bangash said and appealed to the people not to neglect these precautionary measures during the Eid preparations.
Talking about government’s initiatives regarding Coronavirus, Kamran Bangash said since the outbreak of the pandemic, provincial government was fully focused on enhancing hospitals capacity including testing capacity across the province. Last week, he said, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated a hospital for corona patients in Nishtarabad having capacity of 58 beds including HDU and ICU.
Kamran Bangash said that with the support of NDMA Corona centre was being made in Peshawar Institute of Cardiology where all health facilities would be provided to Covid-19 patients. He said the hospital would have capacity of 300 beds including HDU and ventilator beds.