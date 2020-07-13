Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Public Rela­tions and Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the provincial gov­ernment in view to protect people from COVID-19 has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cattle markets be­fore Eid-ul-Azha in view to protect people from COVID-19.

Briefing the media at the Civil Secretari­at Itlla Cell, Bangash said that according to SOPs cattle markets would be set up outside the cities and instead of establishing big cat­tle markets, small markets would be set up to avoid rush in one place.

He said arrangements would also be made to avoid congestion around the cattle mar­kets, while traffic police would have the re­sponsibility to come up with a plan to avoid traffic congestion.

Kamran Bangash said that district admin­istration would check condition of the mar­kets and no cattle market would be set up without registration. “Elder people and chil­dren will not be allowed to enter the cattle markets, so the elders are requested to re­frain from entering the markets,” he said.

He said that just like in all other places, entry without mask

Would be prohibited, similarly, entry into the cattle markets without a mask was not allowed while the temperature of every per­son while entering cattle market would be checked with

thermal gun.

Kamran Bangash said that hand washing and sanitizer facilities would be available in the markets. He said during Ramadan and on Eid-ul-Fitr, people were seen careless re­garding SOPs, and the result was a sharp rise in the number of corona cases after Eid, but this time the government would do its best.

He urged the people to take precautionary measures during Eid-ul-Azha and Muhar­ram. In this regard, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also appealed to the nation to follow guidelines issued by the govern­ment during Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangash said that KP Chief Minister Me­hmood Khan had also directed

To strictly implement SOPs as protection of health and life of the people was top pri­ority of the government. In light of these or­ders, the administration was active in every district, he added.

“Social distance, use of masks and wash­ing hands from time to time are necessary to prevent corona,” Kamran Bangash said and appealed to the people not to neglect these precautionary measures during the Eid preparations.

Talking about government’s initiatives re­garding Coronavirus, Kamran Bangash said since the outbreak of the pandemic, provin­cial government was fully focused on en­hancing hospitals capacity including testing capacity across the province. Last week, he said, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugu­rated a hospital for corona patients in Nish­tarabad having capacity of 58 beds includ­ing HDU and ICU.

Kamran Bangash said that with the sup­port of NDMA Corona centre was being made in Peshawar Institute of Cardiology where all health facilities would be provid­ed to Covid-19 patients. He said the hospi­tal would have capacity of 300 beds includ­ing HDU and ventilator beds.