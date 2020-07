Share:

Another case has been lodged against TV host and actress Ayesha Sana, said the police on Monday.

The case was lodged in a police station in Sarai Alamgir area of Gujrat district in Punjab.

The police said Ayesha had another FIR registered against her at Lahore's Defence Police Station.

According to the police, the case against Ayesha was registered on the complaint of trader Ali Moeen after the cheque he had received from the actress was bounced.