FAISALABAD - A man has fired to death his two nieces over a family dispute in the area of City Tandlianwala police station. Police spokesperson said here on Sunday that Allah Rakha r/o 240 Morr Jaranwala along with his accomplice allegedly opened fire and killed his nieces Rani Bibi and Sidra Bibi in chak 422-GB over a family dispute. The police had registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused who was managed to escape from the scene after killing both girls.