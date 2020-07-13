Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday claimed credit for establishing 13 special economic zones in the province within a short span of two years of the PTI government.

“Work on 13 special economic zones and industrial estates has started. These economic zones and industrial estates are being established on more than 10 thousand acres of land”, he said in a statement.

The chief minister lamented that previous rulers only established three special economic zones during 73 years since the establishment of Pakistan. “Our government has introduced numerous reforms for the industrial sector in only two years. Previous governments could not achieve this milestone in last 70 years”, he said.

Usman Buzdar stated that Allama Iqbal Industrial City, to be established in Faisalabad, stretched on more than three thousand acres of land. This project, he added, would generate employment opportunities for three hundred thousand persons. He disclosed that present government was bringing international companies to Pakistan and one window system was being introduced in the industrial estates for their facilitation. He informed that there would be capacity for setting up more than 550 industrial units in the industrial city.

Industrial reforms of Punjab govt will pave way for economic revival

CM outlined that this project would prove to be a game changer in order to set the wheel of economy rolling, which would create one million jobs in the relevant sectors. He believed that the industrial reforms of Punjab government would pave the way for the economic revival in the COVID-19 perspective. CM maintained that work on infrastructure was ongoing in the contiguous districts of other provinces for the promotion of inter-provincial trade. The economic progress of Punjab would bring about an industrial revolution in the whole country, concluded CM Usman Buzdar.

CM pays surprise visit

to rain-affected areas

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday paid a surprise visit to various areas of Lahore without protocol. Usman Buzdar reviewed the current situation arising out of torrential rain and thunder storm without being accompanied by any security. He inspected water drainage arrangements being made at Jail Road , Mall Road, Lawrence Road and other areas. He expressed his satisfaction over consolidated arrangements being made for water drainage.

He expressed his indignation after seeing stagnant water lying in few areas and issued on the spot directions to the WASA officials for water drainage. CM directed WASA and administrative officers to remain present in the field and further asserted that concerned officers should also remain present on their duties instead of relaxing at their homes as he was himself present in the field to oversee water drainage situation.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that it was the government’s basic responsibility to resolve problems of the citizens and assured that the government was standing by the Lahorites and would continue to do so. He said, “I have monitored emergency arrangements made by WASA in various areas of the city by conducting late night surprise visits as it is helpful to know and take stock of ground situations in the real sense”. CM appreciated WASA for its better water drainage arrangements in the cities.

Federal minister,

MPAs meet CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and Members Punjab Assembly in which matters pertaining to mutual interests and political situation came under discussion.

Development projects and problems of various constituencies were also discussed during the meeting. Usman Buzdar, while speaking on this occasion, said that we would not let anyone hinder the progress journey of Punjab and added that consultations of assembly members would be given due importance in development projects. He maintained that the journey of making real progress in Punjab had set off and lamented that show off was done in the past instead of doing progress.

CM underscored that those hatching conspiracies would lag behind as before and new Pakistan would keep on advancing forward under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He censured that elements doing undue criticism were creating obstacles in the journey of progress right from the outset. He regretted that such elements caused immense loss to the national interests for the sake of their vested interests.

He vowed that under construction projects of health and education would be completed on priority basis. He disclosed that game changer projects like Jalalpur Canal and Greater Thal Canal were also being launched and stressed that we would change the destiny of the underdeveloped areas.

CM maintained that progress was everyone’s right adding that every city and corner of Punjab would be benefited from the fruits of progress steps being undertaken by the present government. Those Punjab Assembly Members who called on Chief Minister included Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Syed Abbas Shah, Muhammad Ali Qureshi and Sahibzada Ghazeen Abbasi. Principal Secretary to CM was also present on this occasion.