PESHAWAR - Former UC nazim and anti-Taliban leader Mohammad Fahim Khan Tuesday escaped another attack when a suicide bomber targeted his car killing two guards and injuring six others in Badhabera area of Peshawar.

Police said the suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden jacket, when Fahim’s vehicle reached Bazid Khail Bridge. Luckily Fahim, who had survived several previous attacks, was not present in his vehicle but his two police guards, Abdul Jabar and Naheedullah, were killed on the spot and six others also sustained injuries. The front portion of the anti-Taliban leader’s vehicle was also badly damaged.

Rescue 1122 staff and Edhi ambulances rushed to the site after the incident and started rescue activities. The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where they were given emergency medical treatment. Among those injured in the blast were Anwar Shah, Basit, Ijaz, Waliullah, Asghar and Sajid.

Bomb disposal squad and heavy contingent of police reached the blast scene and cordoned off the area. According to bomb disposal squad, around eight kilogram of explosives were used in the attack. Talking to reporters, SP Shafiullah said target of the suicide attack was anti-Taliban leader Mohammad Fahim, however, he was not present in his car at the time of the attack.

It is worth mentioning here that Taliban, in the last three years, have launched many attacks to kill him but he has survived these attacks. The armed security guards have also repelled several attacks and killed several militants so far.

Khan had organised a militia to fight the Taliban in his town of Bazid Khel, some 15 kilometres south of Peshawar. Another anti-Taliban strong man Abdul Malik was killed earlier when militants targeted him in a suicide blast.

Militants had also targeted the former nazim’s Hujra in which several people were killed and dozens injured. In another incident, Fahim was attacked through a car bomb blast at Barisko Chowk. However, he survived as he left the area after a Jirga before the incident.