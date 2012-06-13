LAHORE – The results of the biennial elections of the Medical Teachers Association (MTA), King Edward Medical University, Lahore were announced on Tuesday by the Election Commissioner Prof Mehmood Shaukat, Professor of Pediatric Surgery.

Prof Tehsin Sahi, Head of Eye department Mayo Hospital was elected unopposed as president, Dr Raafia Tafweez, Head of the Anatomy Department as General Secretary, Dr Aamer Bhutta, Associate Professor Surgery as the Vice President, Dr. Javed Hassan, Senior Demonstrator Physiology Department as Joint Secretary.

, Dr Rana Mohammad Arshad, Associate Professor Orthopaedic Surgery as the Finance Secretary, Dr. Naila Asad, Assistant Prof Anaesthesia as Information Secretary and Prof Muhammad Arshad Cheema, Professor of Surgery North Surgical, Prof Tahira Murtaza Cheema, Professor of Medicine East Medical, Prof. Kazi Mohammad Saeed, Professor of Orthopedics elected unopposed as the Executive Members of the Association.

Porf Mahmood Shaukat administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers of MTA KEMU and congratulated them on assuming their respective offices.