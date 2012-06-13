





RAWALPINDI - Operation against illegal construction in the city continued as Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) sealed 16 illegally constructed shops.

According to details, enforcement team of TMA, Rawal Town conducted an operation in this connection at Mazharabad Railway Workshop Road and 16 illegally constructed shops were sealed.

Meanwhile, 45 shopkeepers were fined Rs 45,000 on encroachments and TMA confiscated 14 truckloads goods of the encroachers that were deposited in the TMA store. The operation was launched by TMA on the special instructions of Administrator Rawal Town, Saif Anwar Jappa under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), Ch Liaquat Ali and Town Officer Regulation, Toseef Ahmed Malik while inspector TMA Enforcement Department and TMA staff carried out the operation.

The Administrator warned the citizens that illegal construction without prior approval of the maps should be stopped otherwise strict action against the violators would be taken.

TMA seals 10 shops of defaulters

Rawal Town Municipal Administration (RTMA), taking stern action against its tenants on Tuesday, sealed 10 shops of the defaulters in Mini Sports Complex Market and National Market.

According to details, earlier it was decided that TMA would seal the shops of the defaulters after June 10, if the tenants did not clear outstanding due till June 9. TMA recently launched a special campaign to recover outstanding dues from its tenants, running their business in the shops of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

Administrator Rawal Town, Saif Anwar Jappa had issued special directives for the recovery of outstanding dues from the tenants and asked Taxation Officer, Shehzad Gohar that if the shopkeepers within stipulated time frame do not clear the due payments then strict action should be taken against the defaulters.

After the decision taken in this regard, as many as 100 defaulters were issued final notices for the payment while so far in this connection over Rs 3.5 million has been collected. Now, a deadline of three days has been given to the tenants for clearing outstanding dues amounting to Rs 7.2 million.

According to TMA spokesman, action in accordance with law would be taken on Wednesday against the defaulters of Sheharyar Colony, National Market and Bunni Market and their shops will be sealed. Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Liaquat Ali Chaudhry said that strict action would be taken against the defaulters, especially those who were not paying outstanding dues for several years.

He said the defaulters must clear all the outstanding dues within three-day period to avoid any legal action. He said special raids for the recovery of the outstanding dues amounting to Rs 7.2 million would now be conducted on regular basis. The defaulters shops would be sealed and no relaxation would be given to anyone, he added.