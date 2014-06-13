LAHORE

A high level delegation of China State Construction and Engineering Company, led by its vice president Chen Guo Cai, called on Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Investment in infrastructure projects was discussed during the meeting. Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore Division and DG LDA were also present on the occasion.

Talking to Chinese delegation, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan and China are bound in unflinching relations of friendship. He said that Chinese government has won the hearts of Pakistani people by announcing investment package of $32 billion. He said that modern infrastructure plays an important role in the development of a country and Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive programme of provision of modern infrastructure in the province.

The Chief Minister said that a number of Chinese companies are investing in different sectors including energy in Pakistan. He said that friendship between the two countries has strengthened due to increasing trade cooperation between China and Pakistan. Chen Guo Cai said that Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has leadership qualities. He said that his company wants to promote cooperation with Punjab government in infrastructure sector.